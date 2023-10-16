California AG to announce 'major' police reform development in Vallejo

article

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday said he plans to announce a "major development" in a police reform initiative, and he staged his news conference in Vallejo, which has a long and troubled police department.

A source told KTVU that Bonta will announce state oversight of the department, though the details of what that would entail were not spelled out.

Civil rights attorneys have long asked for oversight of Vallejo police, who have been mired in a high number of controversial officer-involved shootings and a badge-bending scandal, where officers bent their badges to mark each time they shot and killed someone on duty, to name two.

Calls to reform Vallejo police ratcheted up in 2019, when civil rights attorney John Burris and his colleagues filed a federal lawsuit after officers killed Willie McCoy, 21, who was sleeping with a gun in his hand in a Taco Bell. Officers fired at him 55 times. He died at the scene.

Burris' lawsuit at the time cited the police department's "unconstitutional policing," saying that the situation had become so "dire" that the "city's residents live in terror."

The suit cited more than 20 examples of people killed, roughed up or "brutalized" by Vallejo police since 2012, alleging that police have exhibited a "pattern and practice of using excessive force against citizens."

The lawsuit asked for an independent monitor, like the one assigned to Oakland nearly 20 years ago, be assigned to supervise and evaluate whether the policing in Vallejo is constitutional or not.

Bonta represents the state Department of Justice, not the federal one.

The details of his announcement will be revealed at a 10:30 a.m. news conference.

In 2021, Bonta filed a lawsuit in Kern County against the Bakersfield Police Department, accusing them of failing "to uniformly and adequately enforce the law, in part because of inadequate policies, practices, and procedures," thus depriving individuals of their constitutional rights.

The city of Bakersfield agreed to a series of reforms, such as outfitting police with body cameras, modifying K-9 policies and ensuring they would collect racial data, all overseen by a judge and a court-appointed monitor tasked with auditing the department’s progress.