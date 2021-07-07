California AG to outline new guidelines for investigating deadly officer-involved shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Attorney General Rob Bonta will hold a news conference on Wednesday o share new guidelines and protocols for the implementation of Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the California Department of Justice to investigate all incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state.
Historically, these critical incidents had been primarily handled by local law enforcement and district attorneys.