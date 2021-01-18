Expand / Collapse search
California becomes first state to top 3 million virus cases

Published 
Coronavirus in California
Associated Press
article

LOS ANGELES - California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections.

That's according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning.

The state only reached 2 million reported cases on Dec. 24. Its count far outpaces other large states, such as Texas.

California also has seen more than 33,600 deaths due to COVID-19. A caseload surge that began last fall has strained hospitals. Officials warn that a recent slight downward trend could reverse when the full impact of holiday gathering transmissions is felt. 
 