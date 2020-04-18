California department of public health releases COVID-19 data from skilled nursing facilities

article

After weeks of denying access to critical data points relating to COVID-19 cases at skilled nursing facilities in the state, the California department of public health reversed course on Saturday, releasing a trove of information.

There are 1224 Skilled Nursing Facilities in California, and 261 have reported having one or more COVID-19 case by either a resident or a health care worker as of April 17, 2020.

In total, 1,740 patients and 1,290 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

While the majority of cases at skilled nursing facilities are in the Southern California region, portions of the Bay Area are being hit hard.

At the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, 69 patients and 33 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

View the entire list here.