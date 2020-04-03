California Gov. Gavin Newsom to enact emergency actions to protect homeless

article

At his daily news briefing on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state's emergency actions to protect Californians experiencing homelessness and the public from COVID-19.

His update will come a day after a homeless person in San Francisco tested positive for coronavirus, and another homeless person died in Santa Clara County in mid-March, the state's first known coronavirus-related homeless death.

The Associated Press reported that relatively few of California’s 150,000 have been moved into individual quarters and there’s no indication of widespread checks on health and safety among the homeless. It’s unclear — partly due to testing shortages — how many even have the highly contagious virus. More than a dozen cases have been confirmed.

Homeless at high risk for coronavirus

“The whole shelter-in-place and the whole lack of shelter-in-place for homeless people was totally poorly thought out,” Needa Bee told the AP. She lives in a camper in Oakland with her teenage daughter.

The shutdown of public libraries and other facilities has made it much harder for homeless people to get clean water and food or use the bathroom. Many are also older or have underlying health conditions.

In San Francisco, some supervisors want more aggressive action to move people off the streets, while the mayor is focusing on people already in shelters or those showing symptoms. The city moved 123 people showing symptoms or awaiting test results into hotel rooms but didn’t get thermometers for shelters until last week.

The Trump administration announced $3 billion Thursday for homelessness pandemic efforts. California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged $150 million in homeless aid as one of his earliest acts during the crisis. He pushed back on the idea that people sleeping on hard streets would refuse help, saying “there’s a lot of mythology about resistance; I think it’s wildly overstated.”