California Gov. Newsom speaks at UC Davis, as coronavirus cases on the rise

California Gov. Gavin Newsom showed concern on Wednesday about the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, choosing the backdrop of UC Davis, a state hub for coronavirus research.

On Monday, Newsom said there were 4,230 cases statewide, a number that shot up to 7,149 cases on Wednesday -- a 69% increase in two days.

Newsom also pointed on the "positivity rate," which is down overall, but ticking upwards over the last week or so.

During the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in late March and early April, the rate was about 40 percent. Today it's about 5.6 percent.

And while the overall rate is down, Newsom noted that last week, the positivity rate was 4.8 percent.

Hospitalizations have also increased by 29% increase over 14 days, he said.

"We cannot do what we've continued to do for the last few weeks," Newsom said. "As we go back to our old habits, we are spreading the virus."

Advertisement

Addressing the strong desire for playdates and get-togethers, Newsom said people have to remember to wear masks, stop hugging each other and keep at least six feet apart from each other.

In late March, UC Davis launched two clinical studies to treat COVID-19 — the investigational antiviral remdesivir, and sarilumab, a drug that blocks the body’s acute inflammatory response.