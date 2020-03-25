California Gov. Newsom to make announcement that will help families

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will make make a major announcement on Wednesday to help families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said most banks have agreed to allow customers to miss their mortgage payments for the next 90 days if they were affected by the coronavirus outbreak, adding that Bank of America would agree to 30 days.

Since March 14, one million Californians have filed for unemployment.

For the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response, visit cdph.ca.gov.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.