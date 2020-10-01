California Gov. Newsom to tour damage wreaked by Glass Fire

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday is expected to tour the damage wreaked by Glass Fire.

As of Thursday, the fire had scorched about 57,000 acres, or nearly 90 square miles, and was just 5% contained. So far, there have been no deaths associated with this fire.

But more than 100 homes and several wineries and landmarks have been destroyed by the blaze, which KTVU reported started Sunday emote vineyard on a secluded hillside in Napa Valley.

Neighbors told KTVU the property belongs to Cakebread Cellars, a well-known winery on Highway 29 in the heart of the Napa Valley. A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement that they are "cooperating with and providing information to Cal Fire."

Newsom last toured a fire-ravaged site just about two weeks ago on Sept. 15. He and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris visited the scorched property from the Creek Fire across from Pine Ridge Elementary School in an unincorporated area of Fresno.

There are about 30 wildfires raging through California and Cal Fire on Thursday announced that two of the largest lightning complexes that began in August, the LNU Complex and the SCU Complex, are 100% contained. Currently, Cal Fire reported that more than 96,000 residents are evacuated across the state.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned well over 3.9 million acres in California.