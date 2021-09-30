California governor to sign police reform bills into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday is expected to sign legislation to reform policing practices and protect communities.

After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a host of lawmakers around the country, including California, aimed to make police departments more transparent and accountable, as well as put limits on police power.

While his office has not released specifics, Newsom is expected to sign the bill that decertifies police officers for serious misconduct.

Officers guilty of sexual assault, perjury, or wrongfully killing a civilian would not be able to lose their job, yet find police work somewhere else.

The bill would allow for permanently stripping away the badges of officers found to have committed serious misconduct and ending what Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford called the "wash, rinse and repeat cycle" of officers moving from department to department even if they have a questionable history.

Law enforcement groups opposed the bill, saying they support the concept of decertification, but are worried that the bill may be too vague, and give too much power to the state commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST.

Until now, five states had no way of decertifying police officers — California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The news conference will start at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.