California governor to visit small businesses in Sacramento as some retail gets the go-ahead

A day after he announced that some retail stores could reopen by the end of the week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will be visiting some small businesses in Sacramento at his daily noon briefing.

The idea is to discuss how business owners are planning to reopen while also preserving the public health.

Later in the day, Newsom said he'd be hosting a digital roundtable with manufacturing workers and small business owners. In a statement, he said he wants to hear their experiences and insights for what recovery can and should look like in a new economic landscape coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.