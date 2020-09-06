California ISO declares a Stage 2 Emergency, blackouts possible

For the first time this year, the hot weather is bringing the potential for planned power outages.

PG&E is now telling customers to be prepared.

The heat has also increased fire danger, even within some of the large lighting complexes where fires are still burning.

Around the Bay Area, firefighters are still battling those large fires sparked by the last weather event that brought lighting.

The Bay Area is now feeling the heat, which will hit an apex Sunday, potentially bringing triple-digit temperatures to areas that are already hot.

“It’s hot, very hot, but also good just to be outside,” said Jim Blake of Oakland.

As the temperatures rise, so does the risk of fire danger.

Unlike the recent Bay Area fire complexes caused by dry lighting, this fire risk is more of the norm, a cocktail of heat, low humidity, potentially mixed with offshore winds coming from the north, northeast.

“So this is more of the typical weather pattern that we’re going to get as opposed to that really unusual lightning that we had a couple weeks ago,” said Brad Cloutier, with CalFire.

The weather also has the potential to cause additional fires inside fire complexes still burning.

For example, firefighters say inside the SCU lighting complex there are so-called fire islands that haven’t burned, but are still potential fuel.

“The fires that are kind of low-level that are inside the perimeter that we know that are there may be smoldering. This heat and lower humidity is going to have a chance to make those flare up so we’re prepared for that,” said Cloutier.

PG&E is also prepared to potentially cut power as part of its public safety power shutoffs, a strategy to prevent utility lines and equipment from sparking fires.

The utility is monitoring the situation as the Bay Area enters a PSPS “watch.”

“This is the first time this year that we have seen the conditions that look like it could be a risk of wildfire danger,” said Katie Allen, spokesperson for PG&E.

If weather turns the “watch” to a “warning,” meaning power shotoffs are virtually imminent, PG&E says affected homeowners will be notified via text, email, or automated call.

“Which is new for 2020 notification. Customer notifications will also include an estimated time for power, when it will be restored and when it will be turned off, as well. So, we’ve done a lot of enhancements for the 2020 fire season,” said Allen.

PG&E says if it has to initiate power shut offs this fire season, it’s aiming to make them shorter, sharper and smaller.