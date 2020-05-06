California launches COVID-19 testing website where users can make direct reservations

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced launching a coronavirus website where users can make direct reservations for getting tested.

The purpose of the site is to help people living in testing deserts, he said.

The idea is to make sure workers don't show up to the job while they are feeling ill because of financial pressure to do so.

To date, 800,000 Californians have been tested for coronavirus, and there are now 30,000 people being tested each day.

Newsom also announced two executive orders that he has signed.

All essential workers who have contracted coronavirus - presumed to have gotten on job - will get workers compensation. They will have had to have reported to work between March 19 and 60 days from the day they got sick.

Property tax relief is coming, and Newsom said there would be waives fees until next May.

