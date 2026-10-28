California lawmakers pay tribute to Dolores Huerta's legacy

The Brief California's iconic labor leader, Dolores Huerta, has died at the age of 96. Community representatives, lawmakers and politicians from across the state sounded off to pay their respects on Wednesday.



California politicians on Wednesday paid tribute to Dolores Huerta’s long legacy of advocacy after the labor leader’s family announced she died at the age of 96.

Dolores Huerta dies at 96

Huerta was co-founder of what eventually became the United Farm Workers union and the face of a movement that for decades aimed to empower the lives of workers through higher wages, health benefits, pensions and improved safety.

California leaders pay tribute

What they're saying:

After Huerta’s family announced on Wednesday morning that the activist died, community representatives, lawmakers and politicians from across the state sounded off to pay their respects.

"California — and the United States — would not be what we are today without her resolute spirit, her passion for justice and fairness, and her commitment to those overlooked and forgotten," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Dolores' fight for gender equity, workers' rights, and civil rights paved the way for generations to come — teaching people what was possible with determination and heart."

Rep. Mike Thompson championed Huerta’s decades of work advocating for laborers and said she served as an inspiration for activists.

"Dolores was one of our state’s and our nation’s most iconic leaders," Thompson said. "She fought her entire life to improve the lives of farmworkers and for a more just and dignified world for us all. Dolores showed us what people can achieve when they come together to stand up for what is right. Dolores was an inspiration to millions of people, myself included. She will be deeply missed in our community and across our country."

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi recalled hosting Huerta’s 90th birthday and said her loss will be felt by many.

"Dolores was a dear friend, and we all responded to her rallying cry, ‘Sí se puede,’ which inspired generations of Americans to believe in the power of collective action," Pelosi said. "I was honored to host Dolores’ birthday celebration at the United States Capitol when she turned 90, a compliment she returned to me at the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco earlier this year. May it be a comfort to her family and loved ones that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: American Civil Rights pioneer Dolores Huerta speaks onstage during the Yola Dia Fest at Los Angeles Historical Park on August 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

California State Sen. Scott Wiener highlighted Huerta’s work advocating for many groups, such as LGBTQ people.

"Today we mourn the passing of a legend who truly changed our state and our country," Wiener said. "Throughout her 96 years, Dolores Huerta never stopped fighting to make the world a better place. Her courage and passion helped build the farmworkers movement, and she never stopped fighting for justice — whether for workers, women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, or victims of climate disasters. She energized movements, spoke truth to power, and kept fighting until the end."

Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra emphasized Huerta’s connection to her roots during her long life of advocacy.

"You were everywhere. You did everything," Becerra said. "If you want to know where a leader will take you, know where they come from. Dolores never let us forget where she came from."

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said Huerta’s work and accomplishments over her life serve as examples for the generations that have come after her.

"Dolores Huerta led a remarkable life dedicated to fighting for the dignity and rights of farmworkers and uplifting our communities, including those in the Salinas and Pajaro Valleys," Alejo said. "Her courage and tireless advocacy inspired generations. She accomplished extraordinary things for our workers, families and our nation. Her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched."

President of the California Federation of Labor Unions Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher said Huerta served as an example and advocate for women in the workplace.

"Dolores Huerta showed generations of women they had a place in this labor movement," Gonzalez Fletcher said. "She was our singular trailblazer and the shoulders on which we continue to stand. Rest in Peace and Power."

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called upon Huerta’s legacy to spur community members to exercise their right to vote.

"Dolores Huerta was a guiding light in the struggle for justice, and we know that her legacy will continue to fuel the movement she dedicated her life to," the NAACP said in a statement. "When Dolores turned 21, she celebrated her birthday by registering to vote. As we honor her today and every day, let’s do our part to fight for labor rights, to fight for civil rights, and to make our voices heard at the ballot box. May she rest in peace and power."

Huerta's legacy

The backstory:

Huerta was born in 1930 in Dawson, New Mexico to a union-organizer father and an independent businesswoman mother.

Huerta grew up and went to school in Stockton, Calif., where she experienced and witnessed injustices, prompting her to develop a passion for helping others as she knew to create change meant organizing and using her voice, according to the Dolores Huerta Research Center for the Americas.