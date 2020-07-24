California must protect essential workers, coronavirus disproportionately affects Latino community

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday focused on protecting essential workers such as construction laborers, food prep employees, farm workers, truck drivers and cashiers, who are being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus.

"This is where we're seeing the spread," Newsom said, "in the LatinX community. They are the bedrock and backbone of our essential workforce."

To that end, he said the state will be expanding on the Roomkey model, by providing more hotel rooms and subsidies for essential workers who feel sick, and have no place at home to isolate because of they might be living in tight quarters. He did not mention specifics, like number of rooms or cost.

Newsom also said more needs to be done in terms of an educational awareness campaign, to reach more employers and families.

Worker protections must be expanded to build on existing orders, he said.

Those include: Making sure those who are eligible get COVID-19 sick leave, giving workers' compensation for at-risk workers, enforcing labor laws and strengthening employer reporting of outbreaks.

Francisco Herrera of the San Francisco Day Labor Program told KTVU this week that he knows of at least one case where an employer was refusing to pay an undocumented worker his full pay and holding the man's desperate need to work during the pandemic over his head.

After talking with the employer and reminding him what he was doing is against the law, Herrera said that he agreed to pay the undocumented man.

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.