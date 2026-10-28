California sisters stranded in Cambodia as fuel costs halt cruise

The Brief Two California sisters are among passengers stranded aboard the MV Odyssey after the residential cruise ship suspended its around-the-world voyage in Cambodia. Operator Villa Vie Residences cited soaring fuel costs linked to the war involving Iran, while passengers questioned the company’s financial management. The ship’s departure date remains uncertain as residents seek temporary housing and hope to keep the cruise operating.



Two California sisters are among the passengers stranded in Cambodia after an around-the-world cruise abruptly suspended its voyage, with the operator citing surging fuel costs.

Carol Larson, 69, and her sister, Crystal Lavering, 72, have lived aboard the MV Odyssey in separate cabins for about 18 months.

Cruise ship remains docked in Cambodia

What we know:

The Odyssey set sail two years ago on a voyage spanning seven continents. The trip was marketed as a combination of long-term living at sea and global travel.

The ship’s operator, Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, had promoted the Odyssey as a permanent home, with suites starting at about $230,000 for lifetime ownership of the vessel.

The ship is currently docked at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand. It has no confirmed departure date.

The Odyssey is carrying 203 passengers, mostly Americans, and 156 crew members, according to Cambodian officials. The ship has a capacity of about 650 passengers.

Soaring fuel costs

Villa Vie Residences said monthly fuel expenses per cabin, which historically averaged about $1,800, have risen to an estimated $6,000 to $8,000 in parts of Asia because of the war involving Iran.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been curtailed since the conflict began, squeezing fuel supplies and driving up prices, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The company said it tried to reduce fuel consumption by slowing the ship’s itinerary and spending more time in port. However, it said those changes were not enough to offset the rising costs.

"We have been unable to continue carrying the resulting operating losses," Villa Vie Residences said in a statement issued Tuesday. "Passing the full increase on to residents is not a realistic solution."

The company said it is working to support residents, crew members and employees while it tries to restructure.

"The company is working with residents to coordinate disembarkation and identify temporary living arrangements," the statement said.

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Passengers question cruise operator’s finances

What they're saying:

Some passengers said they believe financial problems began before fuel costs surged.

"I don’t think it was solely because of the fuel cost. There were financial problems before," passenger Laurie Poss said.

The operator said it was helping passengers find temporary accommodations, but some residents said they had been left without enough information.

Lynn Montoya said passengers were given about seven hours to remove their belongings and leave the ship. She and her husband, Paul Montoya, boarded the vessel 17 months ago in Panama.

Paul Montoya said the company lacked the expertise to make the business financially sustainable. He said changes to the itinerary, unreliable internet service, and declining food quality had forced many residents to leave in recent months.

Lynn Montoya said residents were repeatedly asked to contribute more money for fuel and other expenses, including a recent request to help fund the ship’s departure from Cambodia. She also said crew members had not been paid.

"We were tired of every two to four weeks being asked for money for fuel, money for everything," she said. "We had hopes, but they just kept sinking further and further into the hole through mismanagement."

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California sisters hope voyage can continue

Larson said the suspension was heartbreaking, but she hopes residents can find a way to purchase the ship and keep the voyage going.

"I hope there is a movement for the residents to buy the ship, and I am hoping that goes through because it’s a dream to live on the ship and I don’t want it to end," Larson said.

Larson bought her cabin for $120,000 in installments, in addition to paying monthly maintenance fees. The arrangement promised the possibility of living aboard the ship for up to 15 years.

She blamed President Donald Trump for the ship’s financial struggles, citing fuel costs linked to the war involving Iran as well as what she described as poor management.

Ship’s departure date remains uncertain

What we don't know:

The Odyssey arrived in Sihanoukville last Friday and was scheduled to leave Wednesday, according to Long Dimanche, deputy governor of Preah Sihanouk province.

Dimanche said the ship was expected to refuel and depart Saturday, but Villa Vie Residences has not publicly confirmed a departure date.

Built in 1993, the Odyssey was operated under several names by different cruise lines before the coronavirus pandemic sidelined it in 2020. Villa Vie Residences bought the ship in 2023.

Its current voyage began in October 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the ship was refitted. The 3½-year cruise was initially expected to continue through 2028. A second cruise had been tentatively scheduled to end in August 2030.