California task force to decide how reparations should be distributed among the Black community

A first-in-the nation task force charged with studying the issue of reparations for Black Californians is looking for the public's opinion on how to proceed.

In a Zoom conference call, members of the task force to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans are trying to work out who should be eligible to receive reparations.

Some members of the public calling in to say it should be those who can prove their ancestors were enslaved. "We built this country by force, we were promised 40 acres and a mule and we never got it. And we're owed reparations because of that," said one caller.

Others say it should be all Black people. "Providing reparations only to those who can prove their dependency from enslaved Africans is yet another win for white supremacy as it dismisses and devalues the harms done to African descendants not enslaved."

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year reparations task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan. The public will then be educated on the task force's findings.

The committee is not even a year into its two-year process and there is no compensation plan of any kind on the table. That compensation could include free college tuition, assistance buying homes and launching businesses and grants to churches and organizations, advocates said.

Task force member and San Francisco civil rights activist Reverend Amos Brown urged his fellow members to come up with concrete recommendations that can be accomplished in the real world.

"Are we going to act like we live in a country where there are no political realities, no laws," asked Rev. Brown. "Are we just going to go through an exercise and end up at the end of the day coming up with no measurable outcomes whatsoever?"

At the same time that debate was taking place the Museum of the African Diaspora was preparing to reopen to the public Thursday with exhibits from artist David Huffman among other artists. The museum says part of their core mission is to promote art and discussions of provocative and emotional issues, including reparations.

"I think these conversations are necessary," said Demetry Broxton from the MoAD. "I don't know where we're going to end up, with these discussions, but hopefully it propels everyone forward."

The task force is set to meet again Wednesday and hold a series of meetings through June before members give their final recommendations.

