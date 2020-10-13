California to offer tricks on keeping Halloween safer during Covid

There are some tricks in store this year to keep Halloween safer amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is giving an update at noon, and will possibly discuss trick-or-treating guidelines.

With the holiday approaching, many people want to know what to do.

So far – there are no specific restrictions – just guidelines for how to safely enjoy the holiday.

The CDC says spreading Covid is a possibility with many traditional Halloween activities – so as with everything this year – this holiday will look different.

The CDC has a list of low-, moderate- and high-risk activities.

Low risk includes carving pumpkins with people you live with and trick-or-treating at home. You can also have a virtual costume contest.

Moderate risk includes one-way trick-or-treating where grab-and-go candy bags are set outside for kids, a small outdoor costume parade or visiting a pumpkin patch

High risk includes traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating and going to indoor events like haunted houses and costume parties.

"We're really urging people to be prepared for a different type of Halloween," Ghaly said in a previous update. "Trick or treating is really not advised under Covid."

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.