California's AG likely to appeal judge's overturning of state assault weapons ban

Days after a federal judge overturned California’s long-standing ban on assault weapons, the state's General Rob Bonta, Gov. Gavin Newsom and gun control advocates on Thursday plan to discuss the action they will take at a news conference in San Francisco, which is most likely to appeal the decision.

It is clear the state's top leaders were not happy with U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego's Friday ruling that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 94 pages, the judge spoke favorably of modern weapons, saying they were overwhelmingly used for legal reasons.

"Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle," the judge wrote. "This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes," the ruling said. "One is to be forgiven if one is persuaded by news media and others that the nation is awash with murderous AR-15 assault rifles. The facts, however, do not support this hyperbole, and facts matter."

Benitez added: "In California, murder by knife occurs seven times more often than murder by rifle."

Benitez issued a permanent injunction against enforcement of the law but stayed it for 30 days for an appeal, which state Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed he would do.

Bonta called the judge's decision "fundamentally flawed, and we will be appealing it."

Bonta added: "There is no sound basis in law, fact, or common sense for equating assault rifles with swiss army knives — especially on Gun Violence Awareness Day and after the recent shootings in our own California communities. We need to take action to end gun violence now. We will fight this ruling and continue to advocate for and defend common-sense gun laws that will save lives."

The news conference will also be attended by Dr. Andre Campbell of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Brady California State President Mattie Scott and Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence Executive Director Robyn Thomas.

The original Miller v. Bonta lawsuit was filed by In 2019, James Miller, Patrick Russ and Ryan Peterson, who sued the state, saying assault weapons were protected under the Second Amendment.

Their suit is supported by the San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee, California Gun Rights Foundation, Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition is among several gun advocacy groups challenging California’s firearms laws, which are among the strictest in the nation.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

Assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes, mass shootings and against law enforcement, with more resulting casualties, the state attorney general’s office argued, and barring them "furthers the state’s important public safety interests."

Further, a surge in sales of more than 1.16 million other types of pistols, rifles and shotguns in the last year — more than a third of them to likely first-time buyers — show that the assault weapons ban "has not prevented law-abiding citizens in the state from acquiring a range of firearms for lawful purposes, including self-defense," the state contended in a court filing in March.

Similar assault weapon restrictions have previously been upheld by six other federal district and appeals courts, the state argued. Overturning the ban would allow not only assault rifles, but things like assault shotguns and assault pistols, state officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.