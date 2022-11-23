Caltrain strikes person in Burlingame, trains stopped in both directions

article

A northbound Caltrain has struck a person south of the Burlingame Station, officials said Wednesday evening.

Caltrain reported the collision on their Caltrain Alerts Twitter page at 7:52 p.m.

The person who was struck was described as a "trespasser" by Caltrain officials. Trains are stopped in both directions as a result.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Officials provided the following information: Train 131 is holding at Hayward Park. Train 516 is holding at Millbrae. Train 132 is holding at San Bruno. Train 518 holding at South San Francisco and Train 136 is holding in San Francisco.