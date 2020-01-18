Caltrain to add additional train service for Sunday's 49ers vs. Packers game

article

Caltrain will operate special service on Sunday to get fans to and from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for the 49ers NFC Championship game.

In addition to its regular weekend service, Caltrain will add a southbound express train before the game to the Mountain View Station. That express train departs from the San Francisco Station at 1:40 p.m.

The extra express train will make stops at Millbrae, San Mateo, Hillsdale, Redwood City, Palo Alto, Mountain View and San Jose Diridon stations.

When they arrive at the Mountain View Station, fans can take the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail to get to the stadium.

Following the game, Caltrain will operate one special northbound train, which departs the Mountain View Station about 75 minutes after the game ends or when the train is full.

The special northbound train will make all local stops to San Francisco, including the Atherton and Broadway stations.

More information about service on 49ers' game days can be found here.

Parking at Caltrain stations costs $5.50 for the day, and permits can be purchased at Caltrain station ticket machines or through Caltrain Mobile. Caltrain paid parking rules are enforced all day.