Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run collision in Vacaville, driver arrested

article

A Caltrans worker was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Vacaville Friday morning, officials say. California Highway Patrol have arrested the driver who they say is responsible.

Officers responded to the collision at around 10:03 a.m. It happened on westbound I-80, west of Lagoon Valley Road. CHP said the driver of a white Mazda 3 struck a pedestrian and immediately fled the scene.

The victim was not identified by officials. CHP only said the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver was apprehended by a CHP officer a short time after the crash in Fairfield with assistance from Fairfield Police Department.

CHP identified the suspect as Taje Jakkar Holliman, 31, of San Francisco. He was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges including hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

CHP Solano and Golden Gate Division are investigating the crash. It is not clear if the Caltrans worker was on duty at the time of the collision. There were no details on what factors may have been involved leading up to the crash.

Westbound I-80 was shutdown for several hours before it reopened later in the afternoon.