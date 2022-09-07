Canada knife attack: Police say finals suspect dead from self-inflicted wounds

The final suspect in the stabbing rampage in and around Canadian reserve died of self-inflicted wounds after his car was run off the road by police Wednesday, an official confirmed.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

An official familiar with the matter said officers rammed Sanderson’s vehicle off the road. The official said the fugitive's injuries were self-inflicted, but he didn’t have further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV off to the side of the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV.

