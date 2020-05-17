Canadian Snowbird jet crashes shortly after takeoff

article

A Canadian Snowbird jet crashed shortly after takeoff around noon Sunday in the city of Kamloops, the Kamloops Aiport confirmed in a Tweet.

Video posted to social media shows the crash, and the two occupants of the plane ejecting just before impact.

The nine-aircraft squadron was set to perform a flyover salute in British Columbia, much like we've seen in the U.S., for health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

There is no word on the condition of the pilots, or those on the ground.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.