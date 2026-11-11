Capitola Beach closed after 9 children fall ill in suspected E. coli outbreak

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The Brief Nine children fell ill after likely being exposed to E. coli at Capitola Beach. The beach was closed as a precautionary measure as crews investigate the area and test the waters.



Santa Cruz County authorities temporarily closed Capitola Beach on Wednesday after nine children fell ill after likely being exposed to E. coli at the shore.

9 children sick

The County of Santa Cruz said the source of the outbreak is unknown, but the nine cases – all involving children from Santa Cruz and other Bay Area counties – are "linked to likely exposures at Capitola Beach."

The beach was closed as a precautionary measure as crews investigate the area and test the waters.

What you can do:

County officials advised beachgoers to stay out of the water in posted closure areas, and to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as stomach cramps.

Updates on local water quality can be found at the County of Santa Cruz Environmental Health Division’s webpage.