Car accelerates into Trader Joe's Castro Valley store, fire department responds

Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say.

An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that there were still people inside the store. California Highway Patrol confirmed the injuries and said the building has since been evacuated. The gray Toyota Avalon went into the store shortly before 4 p.m.

Car inside Castro Valley Trader Joe's. (Photo: Alameda County Fire Department)

People were injured when a car crashed into the Trader Joe's grocery store in Castro Valley on Sept. 15, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department said an older driver mistakenly accelerated into the Trader Joe's. People inside were hit by debris and from the impact of the vehicle. Sgt. Kelly said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The fire department said five people were injured and that one refused medical treatment. CHP said the driver is a Hayward resident. The car ended up by the check-stand area. One of the people injured is a child.

The car has since been removed from the building. CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash. Officials said the driver was going at a significant speed and that this may have been a case of pedal confusion. Investigators will look to see if there was a mechanical issue with the vehicle.

Sgt. Kelly said CHP is the lead investigating agency and that the sheriffs' department is assisting with traffic and helped evacuate people from the store. The fire department is checking the building for potential hazards.

Skyfox flew over the scene to get a look at the situation. A reporter is also on the way to gather the latest information.

