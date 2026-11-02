Car crash in San Jose leaves one dead, two injured

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A car crash in San Jose on Sunday night left one man dead and two women injured.

Investigators determined that a Honda, which was being driven by a 37-year-old San Jose resident, was driving the wrong way on State Road 87, north of Capitol Expressway, and collided with a Rivian. The driver of the Rivian, a 79-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 74-year-old woman, both from San Jose, sustained major injuries and were hospitalized for treatment.

California Highway Patrol San Jose officers were called to the scene at 11:05 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed for approximately 50 minutes while emergency responders were on the scene.

The identities of the three people involved have not been released. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.