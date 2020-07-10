Car crash sparks a grass fire and closes the Altamont Pass

article

Two lanes in each direction of the Altamont Pass have reopened, after an overnight crash sparked a grass fire in the Livermore area, said the CHP.

Authorities reported that a pickup truck collided into the median, causing the fire on Interstate 580.

Both directions of the highway were initially closed as a result.

The Alameda County Fire Department called in additional firefighters, because flames had jumped the freeway and started a vegetation fire.

Advertisement

The CHP was able to reopen lanes 3 and 4 in each direction, but there was still a traffic jam.

People initally driving from Tracy to the East Bay, were diverted at West Grant Line Road, while drivers going from Livermore to Tracy, were diverted at North Flynn Road.

There were no time frames on when the interstate would fully reopen.

Stay tuned to ktvu.com and watch 'Mornings on 2' for news and traffic updates.

