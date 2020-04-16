Car crashes into light pole, gun spotted in Oakland: police

article

Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol were at an active scene on Thursday morning after authorities said a car crashed into a light pole and a gun was spotted.

Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the scene was still active about 9 a.m. in the 4000 block of Edwards.

She said that paramedics had arrived to help those who were inside the car that had crashed. The people inside the car were not responding to commands, Watson said, adding that a "firearm" was observed.

Developing.