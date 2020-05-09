Car hits and kills pedestrian in Antioch

article

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred Friday night on westbound state Highway 4 in Antioch.

The collision was first reported Friday at 9:20 p.m. near the Laurel Road off-ramp, according to the CHP.

The incident initially caused the closure of all westbound lanes of the highway just east of Laurel Road.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert Friday at 9:35 p.m. due to the collision.

All lanes of the highway were reported open Friday at 11:02 p.m., according to the CHP.

