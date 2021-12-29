Chase Center will require proof of booster shot

Those hoping to attend a concert or Warriors game at San Francisco's Chase Center in the next coming weeks will have to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

The Chase Center announced Wednesday that updated the venue's entry requirements in accordance with the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Starting Feb. 1, Chase Center will verify proof of up-to-date vaccinations, which includes proof of a booster shot at least one week prior to an event for entry.

Guests under age 12 must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (for antigen tests) or 48 hours (for PCR tests) prior to entry into the venue.