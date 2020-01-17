Check out how presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg gets around: BART
OAKLAND, Calif. - Check out how Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg gets around.
The 14th richest person in the world took BART on Friday, heading from San Francisco to Oakland where he met with Mayor Libby Schaaf outside Beauty’s Bagel Shop on Franklin Street.
From there, he planned to attend an organizing event at Everett and Jones BBQ in Jack London Square.
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg takes BART to Oakland. Jan. 17, 2020 Credit: Dragana Nikolajevic