Chemical plant explosion in Louisiana leaves 6 injured

Six people were injured in an explosion late Monday at a petrochemical plant in Louisiana, according to local news reports.

The blast was reported around 11 p.m. local time at the Westlake Chemical plant in Sulphur, a city located about 15 miles west of Lake Charles. A company spokesperson told FOX 8 that it occurred at the Petro Complex 2 Unit, used in the production of ethylene.

The unit was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, spokesman Joe Andrepont told the news outlet.

All six people who were injured in the blast were taken to local hospitals. The victims were all contract employees, FOX 8 reported — adding that all personnel at the plant were accounted for.

Video posted to Facebook appeared to show plumes of smoke billowing into the sky after the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.