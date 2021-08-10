Chevron refinery flares in Richmond

article

A thick plume of black smoke was seen coming from the Chevron refinery in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

The Richmond fire department confirmed that flaring at the refinery had caused the smoke.

Chevron said in a statement that the "excess flaring," which includes the release of sulfur dioxide, is not a threat to the public.

"This is a Level 1 incident, the lowest level of severity," the company said. "No actions by the public are needed and the incident is subsiding."

The trail of smoke could be seen from many areas near the San Francisco Bay, including a KTVU camera in Emeryville.

The Bay Area Air District is investigating the incident.

"District inspectors are on scene investigating and we are working to find the root cause of the smoke in addition to any potential air quality violations," the district tweeted.

