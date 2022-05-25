Chicago police believe man pointed gun at FOX 32 crew during a live report in River North

A frightening situation unfolded Wednesday morning while our FOX 32 colleagues were live on the air.

Chicago police have issued a community alert about the incident.

They are trying to track down the man shown below:

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Around 7 a.m., at the corner of Clark and Hubbard, while our reporter was in the middle of a live report about Chicago gun violence, a man walked up and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at our crew.

Right now, police are calling this man a person of interest, accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

If you have any information regarding who he is, or where he is, please contact Chicago police at 312-744-8261.

Thank you to the viewers who were watching Good Day Chicago and called or emailed to make sure our crew was okay.