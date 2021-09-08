Child, adult injured in accident outside Stanley Middle School in Lafayette

article

An accident outside Stanley Middle School in Lafayette injured a child and an adult who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say the investigation into the accident will have roadways in the area closed for the next several hours.

The child's injuries were described as minor. The extent of injuries to the adult wasn't immediately clear.

From above, SkyFOX could see crime scene tape across School Street. A light brown SUV similar to a Chevrolet Suburban was seen in the middle of the street with its rear tailgate open.

A small drone could also be seen flying above the scene.

Stanley Intermediate School is still accessible from School Street, but School Street is closed between Paradise Court and the Lafayette Elementary School District offices, police say.

A person who answered the telephone at Stanley Middle School advised that the Lafayette Elementary School District would be able to provide details. KTVU has reached out to the Lafayette Elementary School District but has not yet heard back.