Child dead, woman critically injured after train strikes car in Oakley

A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 19-year-old woman critically injured when a train collided with their vehicle in Oakley on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The boy was a passenger and the teen was driving.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. in the area of East Cypress Road.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling in the westbound direction when it collided with the train.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

