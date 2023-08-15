Child killed walking with parents at 4th and King streets in San Francisco

article

The San Francisco Police Department has confirmed a child pedestrian was killed at 4th and King streets in San Francisco early Tuesday evening.

Police said they reported to the area at 5:15 p.m. to a vehicle collision involving pedestrians. The juvenile victim and adult parents were found suffering injuries. Everyone was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Video on social media shows a large emergency crew response at 4th and King.

The child died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

Police did not have details about the victims' ages. It is not clear what led up to the collision.

The city's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area "due to fire activity" at 5:40 p.m. However, video posted to the Citizen App described the situation as a person trapped under a vehicle following a collision.

KTVU has sent a reporter to gather the latest details. This is a breaking news story.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.