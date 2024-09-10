CHP arrests Fremont, Fairfield freeway shooting suspect

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday said its detectives arrested a man in connection with two freeway shootings in Fremont and Fairfield.

In addition, the CHP said in a news release that they also recovered several guns linked to 47-year-old Damien Lamont Harris.

Efforts to reach Harris were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

The Solano County jail locator did not have someone with this name in custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle and booked into the Solano County Jail.

KTVU reached out to the District Attorney on Tuesday to see if he had been charged and did not receive an immediate response.

The first of the two freeway shootings occurred on Aug. 3 about 1:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fairfield near Stoneridge Drive, the CHP said. A victim reported being hit in the shoulder.

About 45 minutes later, a second shooting was reported on the Industrial Parkway on-ramp to I-880 northbound in Fremont. The victim in this case was not injured but did give a statement to the CHP.

Special investigators "quickly realized similarities" in the description of the suspect vehicle linked to these two shootings, the CHP said, and they used freeway cameras to identify both Harris and his car.

Detectives also obtained search warrants for two places where he was associated with, the CHP said, and found guns and "suspected narcotics" during the Aug. 29 search.