CHP takes lead in shooting investigation involving Fremont police

California Highway Patrol have taken the lead in investigating a shooting involving Fremont police after it was determined the shooting was not in Fremont P.D. 's jurisdiction.

Fremont P.D. first tweeted about the incident that occurred near Highway 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

They described the scene as very active.

Major roadways in the area have been closed, and police ask members of the public to avoid the area. All east lanes of Highway 84 are closed and one westbound lane is open, CHP officials said.

It is not clear who or how many people were shot, nor the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.