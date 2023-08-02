CHP will deploy officers in Oakland to help fight crime

article

California Highway Patrol says it will deploy officers in Oakland to help fight crime. CHP says its officers will partner with Oakland Police Department to combat an increase in criminal activity.

Specifically, CHP will assist with vehicle theft, sideshows, highway violence and organized crime.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao made the request for assistance earlier this year.

CHP officers have been deployed in San Francisco since May as part of a strategy to crack down on drugs.

In a statement, Mayor Thao said, "I am grateful to Gov. Newsom for granting this request from me and the Oakland Police Department, with the goal of augmenting OPD's existing patrols and allowing our officers to further focus on violent crime and urgent City needs."

A specific timeline for when CHP officers are being deployed was not immediately available. The mayor's office said they will issue a release on Thursday with more details.