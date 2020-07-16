City of Oakland announces $32.7M settlement for victims of Ghost Ship Warehouse fire

article

The City of Oakland on Thursday announced a $32.7 million settlement for the families of 32 of the 36 victims killed in the Ghost Ship Warehouse fire back in 2016.

Oakland City Council authorized the settlement according to the city attorney's office.

$23.5 million of the settlement is allocated for the families of the victims who died, while $9.2 million will go to plaintiff Sam Maxwell who survived. He is said to have lifelong injuries and faces major medical expenses from the fire.

"This was a horrific tragedy that deeply impacted every corner of our community. Mayor Schaaf, the City Council, City Attorney and City Administrator express their deepest sympathies to Mr. Maxwell and the families, whose losses are unimaginable," a statement from the city attorney's office read.

Per the settlement, the city maintains it is not responsible for the loss of life in the fire.

"The City decided to settle this case because of the cost-benefit

analysis. The City’s total insurance coverage is $22 million," the city attorney's office said.

Family members of the victims have said the city knew of the hazardous conditions inside the warehouse before the fire.

Not all of the victims' families chose to sue in this case. In addition, there are as many as 12 personal injury claims from the fire that have not been settled.

Derick Almena, the warehouse's master tenant, is scheduled to be re-tried in October 2020 after a judge declared a mistrial in his manslaughter case last fall.