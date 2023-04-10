City of Oakland begins evicting Wood Street encampment

After months of legal battles and stalled evictions, the message on Monday to the residents still living at the Wood Street Commons encampment was this: Eviction day is here.

Bulldozers showed up early to move the belongings of the roughly 95 people who call the encampment home.

"Everybody stay calm," resident Morgan Carter-Griffin called to her peers over her megaphone. "It’s going to be OK. Put all the stuff you don’t want out front if you haven’t done it already."

"We’re not leaving easily," the Wood Street People's Collective member said ahead of the 9 a.m. eviction start time. "We’ve got to stand for something."

Despite her pleas, Carter-Griffin watched along with fellow residents and their advocates as heavy machinery cleared a portion of Wood Street.

"I don’t like the stress it’s bringing to my neighbors, friends and family," Carter-Griffin said. "We have a whole array of people with different levels of stress today."

At one point, the cleanup was delayed as activists blocked the heavy machinery. They were eventually cleared without incident.

"It’s upsetting," said Kimmie Morris. "I’m looking for my son, Stephen. He’s in transitional housing but he still stays here on occasion."

Morris was hoping to find her son and some of his belongings at the reunification area but was unsuccessful. She admitted the area needs to be cleaned up but also doesn’t want to see people displaced again.

"Moving forward, I hope they just take time and patience and don’t just bulldoze everybody out like that," she said.

The eviction process will last at least two weeks, the city said, to give people time to clear out and relocate.

Police were spotted throughout the encampment. There were no visible signs of tension and officers were there to ensure that the garbage was being removed and cars were being towed properly.

The final phase of the eviction process comes after a temporary restraining order was lifted in late February. The presiding judge determined there was adequate housing for the unhoused living at Wood Street Commons.

For her part, Carter-Griffin said that she hoped the city would include the unhoused community as the future of the property takes on a new chapter.

"The city needs to cooperate with us," she said. "We really have an opportunity to really make a change."