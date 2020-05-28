City warns burning Minneapolis police precinct could explode

The City of Minneapolis is calling on rioters to move away from the 3rd Precinct due to the threat of an explosion.

In a tweet, the city says there are unconfirmed reports that gas lines have been cut and say there are other explosives in the building.

They are urging people to move away from the building.

Earlier in the evening, flames could be seen shooting from the corner of the police station along Lake Street with a large crowd surrounded the building as protests once again turned violent on Thursday.

Police say members of the crowd have forced their way into the building and set a fire. The department says officers were able to safely evacuate the building.

The Minnesota National Guard has mobilized 500 soldiers to assist with

It all comes hours after a night of violence in Minneapolis sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

After protests throughout the day, looters seized on the chaos, breaking into businesses and making off with whatever they could get their hands on. Others set fires that burned an AutoZone location along with a construction project and also left damage to a number of other businesses.

Thursday, it was much of the same. FOX 9 witnessed a group bust into a building and work to ignite a fire along Lake Street near the precinct.

Several cars were also set ablaze by rioters. Businesses that had boarded up their windows, after having glass smashed in the night before, were again targeted by looters who took down the boards once again. Our helicopter also spotted flames shooting from a pawn shop not far from the 3rd Precinct.

There was little in terms of police intervention but officers did return to the roof of the precinct building after moving off during mostly peaceful protests earlier in the day. Some officers also fired off flash bangs and tear gas in efforts to disperse the crowd.