Closing arguments underway in Tiffany Li, Kaveh Bayat murder trial

Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat. The duo is accused of killing Keith Green, the father of Li’s two children.

The prosecution started at 9am with their closing arguments. It took San Mateo County Deputy District Attorney Bryan Abanto two hours to get through his remarks.

Abanto referred to a PowerPoint presentation. He first posted slides with definitions of “first degree murder” and “circumstantial evidence” so the jury of 12 would have good understanding of the expectations.

He then focused on the timeline of events starting from when Li and Green broke up in October 2015 to when Li, Bayat and a third suspect, Olivier Adella, were arrested in for Green’s death in May 2016.

Keith Green seen here in this undated photo before his death in May of 2016.

Abanto referenced different conversations where Green would ask Li for money. He said her motive to kill him was that she was frustrated he would constantly ask for money. Abanto said Bayat’s motive was that he didn’t want Green to interfere with his relationship with Li.

During the prosecution’s closing arguments, a postmortem picture of Green’s teeth were shown as Abanto tried to prove he was shot in the mouth. Some in the courtroom were visibly emotional while the pictures were displayed.

Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat

Meanwhile, Li and Bayat sat expressionless throughout the morning. They both took notes during the prosecution’s delivery.

During a break, KTVU caught up with Li’s defense attorney, Geoffrey Carr. He said his team won’t do interviews until after their closing arguments are finished, but did say much of what Abanto said can be easily disproven.

Carr said Abanto is neglecting is burden of proof and everything he said has to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Abanto using words like “could” during his remarks shifts the burden of proof according to Carr.

Carr had his chance to address the jury in closing arguments at 11:30am. He started by telling the jury DNA evidence proves people are innocent years down the line and this is one of those cases, but didn’t elaborate.

He also defined “circumstantial evidence” and said this case is based fully on that and the jury has to prove each fact beyond a reasonable doubt.

Carr told the jury defendants have the constitutional right not to testify. Neither Li not Bayat took the stand during the trial. Carr also said the prosecution selected what they wanted the jury to hear and left out what didn’t help their case.

The prosecution is allowed to deliver a rebuttal argument. Once that’s complete, Judge Robert Foiles will give the jury instructions and they will be left to deliberate.

Closing arguments could take until Thursday to wrap up.

Olivier Adella

As for Olivier Adella, he was originally charged with murder, but struck a plea deal to testify during the trial as a prosecution witness. He was arrested in September after authorities said he tried to contact a defense witness, which delayed the trial.



San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Adella will be in court in November for a judge to decide whether he violated the terms of his plea deal. Wagstaffe said there likely won’t be any answers in Adella’s case until 2020.