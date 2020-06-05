Colleen Fire in South San Jose 80 percent contained

A brush fire that may have been intentionally set Thursday evening in South San Jose burned 90 acres and was 80 percent contained as of Friday morning, San Jose fire officials said.

An arson investigation is underway into the Colleen Fire, which scorched a hilly area covered with dry brush, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

At least one person was detained Thursday night in connection with setting the blaze.

An advisory was issued by Cal Fire at 6:10 p.m. Thursday and nearby residents were ordered to evacuate. The order was lifted about 9:15 p.m.

San Jose and Cal Fire crews are at the scene and expect full containment by 2 p.m. Friday, a fire department spokeswoman said.