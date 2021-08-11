College professor arrested on suspicion of setting fires inside Dixie Fire evacuation zone

A San Jose man is under arrest, suspected of starting several wildfires near the Dixie fire.

Gary Maynard, 47, is accused of starting the Ranch Fire over the weekend in Lassen County.

Maynard is a college professor who used to work at Santa Clara University and Sonoma State.

United States Forest Service Special Agent Tyler Bolen says they found Maynard's car near the Cascade fire and soon after began to track his movements, including his debit card purchases, cell phone communications, and vehicle locations.

Bolen believes that Maynard is responsible for starting the Cascade fire, which began on July 20 around 9:45 a.m.

Maynard's vehicle, a black Kia Soul with California License Plate 6XBA609, was spotted by Bolen near the fire and appeared stuck in mud. When Bolen informed Maynard that he couldn't use his federal work truck to pull out his Kia, Maynard became agitated.

As the investigation into the Cascade fire continued, the Everitt Fire began under similar circumstances just a day later along Everitt Memorial Highway near Mount Shasta.

The investigation also concluded that the same tire tracks were near the origin of the wildfire, which matched the tires on the Kia Soul.

According to court documents, Maynard was setting new fires in the evacuation zone.

Investigators believe Maynard could be connected to the Bradley Fire which began on July 11, the Sweetbriar Fire on July 6, the Moon Fire on August 5, the and Conard Fire on August 7.

Maynard was arrested just after the Conard fire began. He was inside the emergency closure area for the Dixie fire.