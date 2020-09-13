Computer problem completely shuts BART trains and stations

article

BART's trains are not running and all stations are closed due to a computer problem on Sunday morning.

"BART remains CLOSED until further notice," the agency tweeted about the outage. "Seek alternate transportation options."

The "systemwide computer problem" prevented BART from beginning service as scheduled at 8 a.m.

There is no timeline for when the trains may begin running.

Stranded passengers should look for bus transportation from AC Transit, the VTA, Muni and other mass transit agencies, BART said.

A/C Transit is providing Transbay service on Line F between Center St and Shattuck Ave in Dowtown Berkeley and the Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco. Line NL is serving downtown Oakland from 20th St and Broadway to the Saleforce Transit Center in San Francisco.

This is a developing story.