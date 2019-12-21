Concord police looking for missing 80-year-old man and his dog

article

Concord police are still looking late Saturday afternoon for an 80-year-old Concord man last seen about 11 a.m. Friday, police said.

William John Findley was last seen on Oasis Drive in a residential neighborhood in central Concord.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, with blue eyes and white hair, believed to have last been wearing blue jeans, a blue windbreaker and a baseball hat. Police said he suffers from a medical condition that sometimes leaves him disoriented. He may have his dog with him.

The Contra Costa Search & Rescue Team worked throughout the night to find him, but so far have been unable to find him, police said.

Anyone who sees Findley is asked to call 9-1-1.