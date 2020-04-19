Concord police searching for suspected dognapper

Concord police on Saturday night were searching for a suspected dognapper of an 11-month-old Malinois puppy Saturday morning from a garage in northeastern Concord.

Police said the dog, named Max, was taken from a garage on Montgomery Avenue at about 10 a.m. Saturday, and by late Saturday night had not been found.

Police have security video showing a man carrying the puppy and riding away from the home on a gold and white bicycle.

Anyone who sees Max, know his whereabouts or recognize the thief is urged to call Concord Dispatch at (925) 671-3333 and refer to case No. 20-4193. - 454.