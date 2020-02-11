Concord teen in critical condition after hit-and-run

A hit and run collision in Contra Costa County on Monday left a teenager in critical condition, the Highway Patrol said.

Officers were called to the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4, shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

The CHP said a hit-and-run collision on the Port Chicago Highway on-ramp to eastbound Highway 4 on Feb. 10, 2020 left a teenager in critical condition.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man from Concord on the roadway with critical injuries. The CHP said officers did not find any vehicle or driver at the scene.

Investigators said they have since located a person and vehicle of interest in the case. But there was no word yet of an arrest.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the CHP's Contra Costa office at (925) 646-4980.

